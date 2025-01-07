CES 2025: MSI made a CPU cooler with a tiny built-in turntable and it’s pure fun

One of the things I love the most about CES is finding all the silly one-offs and concept products that might never see full production. At CES 2025, in addition to its big, RTX-powered gaming laptop announcements, MSI showed off something truly joyful: a custom CPU cooler that features a built-in turntable.

The water block's official name is the Mag Coreliquid A13 concept, though the name is mute because MSI says it has no plans to turn it into an actual retail device available for purchase. That's a bummer because, not only does that prevent you from putting a cute spinning table inside your desktop, but also the cooler that the A13 is based on — the Mag Coreliquid A15 360 — is a real product that has some neat specs. It includes an offset CPU mount that can improve the performance of some of the latest Intel chips (like the Core Ultra 200S) that have unusually positioned hotspots.

MSI made a concept CPU water block for CES 2025 that has a built-in turntable and it's kind of awesome. Sadly, there are no plans to put it into actual production. Also, the Lucky the dragon figure does not come included.@engadget pic.twitter.com/X70XJeAq8I — Sam Rutherford (@samrutherford) January 7, 2025

Now I fully admit that the fun of having a spinning table inside your PC might be lost on a lot of people. But then again, just look at Lucky (that's the name of MSI's dragon mascot) twirling in place while the desktop churns along. And what's better is that you can raise the clear lid on the water block and put anything you want inside. Think about a fancy watch or maybe a disco ball. Wouldn't that be a hoot, especially with all those RGB lights nearby? Honestly, the whole setup is kind of mesmerizing.

But alas, the Mag Coreliquid A13 will never be yours. That is unless people make enough noise and keep bugging MSI until they make it for real. The power is in your hands.