CES 2025: The Lenovo Legion Go S is the first third-party SteamOS handheld

The Lenovo Legion Go is sort of like the SUV of gaming handhelds. It's big, beefy, comes with a lot of extra equipment like detachable controllers and it supports vertical mouse functionality that lets it adapt to all sorts of situations. All of that versatility is great, but it makes the device kind of bulky. But for CES 2025, Lenovo is announcing a slightly more portable version called the Legion Go S with support for not one but two different OSes: Windows 11 and SteamOS.

That said, the specs on both variants are nearly identical. They feature either an AMD Ryzen Z2 Go chip or the Z1 Extreme APU Lenovo used on the previous model, with up to 32GB of RAM, 1TB SSD and a 55.5Wh battery. You also get a microSD card slot for expandable storage, two USB 4 ports and a 3.5mm audio jack. The main difference is their color (and release date, but more on that later) as the Windows 11 Legion Go S comes in white while the SteamOS model will be available in black.

Compared to the original Legion Go, the S features a smaller but still large 8-inch 120 Hz OLED display (down from 8.8 inches) with a 1,920 x 1,200 resolution and VRR instead of 2,560 x 1,600 144Hz panel like on the original. It also doesn't have detachable controllers or a kickstand. The benefit of this is that the whole system feels much sturdier, which should make you feel better about tossing it in a bag before your next trip. It's also noticeably lighter at 1.6 pounds versus 1.9 for its older sibling.

Notably, you still get analog sticks with Hall Effect sensors, which you don't get on rivals like ASUS' pricey ROG Ally X. Lenovo also moved to a new pivot-style D-pad, though I'm not sure that counts as a true upgrade as I tend to prefer the classic cross-style ones. Another nice bonus for tinkerers is that on the inside, the Go S comes with a shorter 2242 SSD module even though it can accommodate desktop-size 2280 sticks.



1234567891011 Lenovo Legion Go S (Windows 11 version)

Lenovo Legion Go S (Windows 11 version)

Lenovo Legion Go S (Windows 11 version)

Lenovo Legion Go S (Windows 11 version)

Lenovo Legion Go S (Windows 11 version)

Lenovo Legion Go S (Windows 11 version)

Lenovo Legion Go S (Windows 11 version)

Lenovo Legion Go S (Windows 11 version)

Lenovo Legion Go S (Windows 11 version)

Lenovo Legion Go S (Windows 11 version)

Lenovo Legion Go S (Windows 11 version)



Initially, I got a chance to check out the Windows 11 version, whose performance felt quite snappy thanks to the drop in resolution to 1,920 x 1,200, which feels like a more suitable match for its components. Lenovo has also made some improvements to its Legion Space app, so it functions much better as a general game launch and a place to tweak performance and settings. I also appreciate little touches like how even though it's much smaller, the Legion Go S still has a touchpad in front, which is such a huge help when you need to exit Legion Space and navigate around in Windows. I'd even say that despite its size, the pad on the Go S is more responsive, as it feels more like a trackball than a tiny touchpad. And around back, there's a small toggle for adjusting how far you can pull the shoulder buttons.



1234 Legion Go S powered by SteamOS hands-on photos

Legion Go S powered by SteamOS hands-on photos

Legion Go S powered by SteamOS hands-on photos

Legion Go S powered by SteamOS hands-on photos



As for the Legion Go S powered by SteamOS, I found it remarkable how similar it felt to the Steam Deck despite not being made by Valve. The UI is almost identical, the only differences are some subtle tweaks Lenovo added to support things like the handheld's RGB lighting and higher 30-watt TDP. In person, the SteamOS models' casing looks more like a dark purple than pure black, which is a nice subtle touch. However my biggest takeaways is that Valve's OS felt slightly more responsive that it does on the Steam Deck, which I'm attributing to the Legion's newer APU.

The small hiccup is that a higher-end version of Legion Go S running Windows 11 is expected to go on sale first sometime later this month starting at $730 with an AMD Z2 Go processor, 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. Unfortunately, that means anyone who wants one of the more affordable models with 16GB of RAM or running SteamOS will have to wait a bit longer, as those variants won't be available until May. On the bright side, the Legion Go S powered by SteamOS will have a lower starting price of $499 compared to an equivalent Windows model which will start at $599.