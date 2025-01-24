Endless Legend 2 is real and there’s a mysterious trailer to prove it

The extremely popular strategy game Endless Legend is finally getting a sequel, ten whole years after the original game began blowing up sales charts. Developer Amplitude Studios, who made the first one, just dropped a trailer for Endless Legend 2 and it looks pretty darned cool.

This game and its sequel fall under the "4X" sub-genre of strategy games, meaning the crux of the gameplay involves building an empire of some kind. The Civilization titles are a great example of 4X strategy. 4X actually stands for eXplore, eXpand, eXploit and eXterminate. I guess "4E" just didn't have the same vibe.

In any event, Endless Legend 2 is set in a new location, the oceanic world of Saiadha. The trailer hints at the mysterious nature of this world and showcases the refined gameplay mechanics. It also looks like players could stumble upon an imprisoned god during campaigns. Good times.

Players can adopt the role of various factions in the game, many of which are shown off in the trailer. There's a human-like race, an insectoid race and a centaur-like race, among others.

Here's more good news for fans of the original. While Amplitude hasn't announced a release date yet, it did say that it will enter early access in "early 2025." Using my advanced math skills I have deduced that it's early 2025 right now. The early access build will let players take control of four of the aforementioned factions, with two more coming with the full release.

If that nebulous release date has got you down, there's a way to try the game out even earlier. The company has reopened applications for its insider program. Not everyone will be selected for the initial testing phase, but it's worth a shot.