Epic is bringing Fortnite to Arm-based Windows systems

Fortnite will be available on Arm-based Windows machines later this year. In a blog post , developer Epic Games said that it is working with Qualcomm to get the hugely popular game compatible with the new Windows architecture by offering Windows on Snapdragon support for Epic Online Services Anti-Cheat, also known as Easy Anti-Cheat.

Microsoft has making a big push to convert its computing ecosystem to Arm-based hardware with Windows 11, especially as it puts more resources behind its line of Copilot+ PCs . While Qualcomm said last year that most games should be compatible with its Snapdragon chips, titles with kernel-level anti-cheat tech would pose a problem. And that's the approach Epic takes to prevent cheating in Fortnite and with its Easy Anti-Cheat program.

Epic didn't offer any more specific timeline other than "later this year," but having support for the company's games and services will be important for getting gamers and game developers to convert to the Arm systems.