Fans made a native Star Fox 64 PC port with some modern flourishes
Thanks to the design, there shouldn’t be any legal trouble coming from Nintendo.
A group of talented fans have made a , which they are calling Starship. Even better? It's technically legal. Harbour Masters, the team behind the project, used a tool that converts the original game ROM into PC executable code, so it doesn't actually use any proprietary Nintendo code.
This is the same method used to create the native PC port of Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, . Members of this crew also ported Majora's Mask and Super Mario 64 using the same conversion tool. There is one major caveat here. You'll need your own legally-sourced Star Fox 64 game ROM to play.
Star Fox 64: now on PC, thanks to an unofficial port.https://t.co/YZULlJdrqw pic.twitter.com/q684NpU49p
— Andy Robinson (@Andy_VGC) December 23, 2024
Just like previous ports, Starship features all kinds of modern bells and whistles to set itself apart from the 1997 original. The frame rate is higher and the port includes frame smoothing technology for better visuals. There are custom-made textures and the ability to run on widescreen monitors, as seen above.
There's also another major benefit. This port is moddable, so who knows what we'll see in the future once people get their hands on it. The team's Ocarina of Time port has received plenty of love from the modding community. Some mods allow for abilities sourced from newer Zelda games and one even throws functioning Pikmin into the mix because, well, why not?
According to Redditors, the Star Fox 64 port is easy to , if that's your bag. It requires Proton and some light hurdle-jumping, as the code isn't Linux-based. It's been a while since we've gotten a legitimate Star Fox game from Nintendo, , so this could sate that neverending urge to do barrel rolls.