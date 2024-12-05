Forza Motorsport on PC is getting an enhanced lighting upgrade

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Gearheads, rejoice! Forza Motorsport for PC is getting a graphics update on Monday that adds a new realistic lighting system to the game. Nvidia announced that Ray-Traced Global Illumination (RTGI) will be part of the PC-only upgrade for Turn 10's driving simulator.

RTGI simulates how light interacts with surfaces in a virtual environment to create more realistic looking images. The upgrade for Forza Motorsport on PC will be able to create "more accurate indirect lighting and occlusion across tracks and cars in real-time, amping up visual fidelity and realism," according to Nvidia's post.

The new RTGI lighting will be applied across all modes, cinematics and features in Forza Motorsport for PC. You'll be able to take super sleek photos of your McLaren 720S Spider executing a perfect power slide in Photo Mode, marvel at your favorite cars in your Homespace and even watch enhanced cinematics with the new enhanced lighting system.

RTGI lighting must be turned on in settings in order to use it once the update is complete. Nvidia recommends setting "Raytracing Quality" to "Full Reflections + RTGI" and choosing a quality level under "RTGI Quality" to enable it.