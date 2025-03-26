GeoGuessr is coming to Steam in April

GeoGuessr, the geography game that tasks players with guessing a location in the world based on a random Google Street View image, is coming to Steam. It's slated to hit early access on the platform sometime in April. That should hopefully make the game much easier to access on Steam Deck without having to fiddle with browser settings on desktop mode.

The developers are taking the early access approach on Steam so they can "refine the gameplay, introduce new features and ensure the best possible experience with direct feedback from players" with the aim of making "the ultimate competitive and casual geography game." The early access version on Steam will at the very least have a competitive solo mode and casual Team Duels, though there are plans to add more modes and competitive features in the coming months.

GeoGuessr has a fairly thriving competitive scene — this year's world championship has a $100,000 prize pool — so you could stand to cash in if you become great at the game. But be warned: if you think pro GeoGuessr might be your calling, you'll be up against some incredibly skilled players. They can pinpoint parts of the world based on corn growing at the side of a road, clouds in the sky and room decor. GeoGuessr pros are absolutely absurd.

It's not clear how much the full Steam version will cost. A free version will include unlimited access to the amateur division, which is GeoGuessr's lowest rank, as well as unranked Team Duels. A Steam Pass that's available to purchase inside the game will be required to access the full Solo Duels mode.

The store page notes that the price won't change during the time the game is in early access (a period that's expected to be at least six months). Nor do the developers expect to increase the price when the game exits early access.

The original, 12-year-old web version allows players to make three free daily guesses, but to play more you have to pay for a subscription, which starts at $2.50 per month. Unlimited access on the mobile apps is available on the $3 per month Pro Unlimited plan. While there will be cross-play between Steam and the browser/mobile versions, the current GeoGuessr plans don't include full access to the Steam edition.