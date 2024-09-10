Glorious Gaming's GMMK 3 is a flagship keyboard with tons of premium features

Glorious Gaming just released its latest flagship keyboard, the GMMK 3. The company didn’t skimp on the bells and whistles with this one. As a matter of fact, it’s calling the GMMK 3 the “world’s most customizable keyboard.”

To that end, the keyboard offers nine points of modularity, from the keycaps to the switch plates, cables, accent pieces and, well, “every aesthetic part of the keyboard, from top and bottom.” Glorious Gaming says there are so many ways to customize this model, that it’s actually “over one billion keyboards in one.”

Gaming keyboards, however, are about way more than aesthetics. Fortunately, the GMMK 3 checks all of the boxes for premium keyboard features. There are Hall Effect sensors, support for a rapid trigger feature and up to an 8,000 Hz polling rate. There’s also customizable actuation and 4:1 dynamic keystroke mapping. There’s even a modular gasket system to adjust the precise sound and feel of keystrokes.

Some of the customization comes into play during the ordering process. The online configurator lets you select the color scheme and make other adjustments. There are also a bunch of accessories available, including key capsules, badges, rotary knobs and more. Additionally, each keyboard is available in three sizes.

Glorious Gaming

Beyond sizing, the keyboards are split into three different versions. There’s the standard GMMK 3, which includes everything mentioned above, but the max polling rate shoots down to 1,000 Hz. The GMMK 3 Pro ships with a durable full aluminum body, but keeps that max polling rate of 1,000 Hz. The baddest of the bunch, the GMMK 3 Pro HE, includes the advertised 8,000 Hz polling rate, along with a revamped RGB lighting system and other goodies.

Finally, there are “barebones” versions of each keyboard that don’t include switches or keycaps, so you can hit the ground running when it comes to customization. All of the keyboards come with tools to help remove switches and keycaps, but it’s nice to have that part of the job finished already.

The GMMK 3 is available now in all of its many configurations. Prices range from $120 to $260.