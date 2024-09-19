God Of War: Ragnarok's PC port is out and it fixes one of the game’s most annoying quirks

The long-awaited PC port of God of War: Ragnarok is out. This comes nearly two years after the game was released for PS4 and PS5 to positive reviews. This is a pretty big deal on its own, but the port has a feature that not even the original console release had. Players can finally tell Kratos’ son Atreus to shut the heck up, as first reported by Kotaku.

In the original release, Atreus was like Ocarina of Time’s Navi on Adderall. He was, in a word, talkative. Even worse? He tended to ruin puzzle solutions by offering up hints unprompted. Many players complained that this happened even when they weren’t attempting a puzzle.

In any event, the settings tab includes an option to reduce puzzle hints. This applies to the babbling Atreus, but also other companions throughout the game. I’m no game designer, but adding a mute button to some characters doesn’t seem like a difficult fix. In other words, bring this to the console versions Sony. Digital children should be seen and not heard.

The PC port also brings some other features to the table. There are now audio descriptions for the game’s cinematics and a set of streamer gifs to use on Twitch or YouTube. Of course, the port integrates with both NVIDIA and AMD’s upscaling tools, with support for ultrawide monitors. Let’s hear it for playing games as nature intended, with a ridiculous aspect ratio of 32:9.

The port needs a massive amount of hard drive space, anywhere from 175GB to 190GB, so start the install early in the morning for an afternoon play session. It’s available now via Steam and the Epic Games Store. As a bit of bad news, the PC specs required to play this game are on the beefy side, so performance on the Steam Deck will likely be underwhelming. Redditors are saying that it runs, but is only playable in 30FPS on the lowest settings.