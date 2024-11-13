GOG's preservation label highlights classic games it's maintaining for modern hardware
The Preservation Program could be a boon for retro gamers.
GOG is launching an effort to help make older video games playable on modern hardware. The will label the classic titles that the platform has taken steps to adapt in order to make them compatible with contemporary computer systems, controllers and screen resolutions, all while adhering to its DRM-free policy. The move could bring new life to games of decades past, just as GOG did two years ago with a refresh of . So far, 92 games have received the preservation treatment.
"Our guarantee is that they work and they will keep working," the company says in the video announcing the initiative.
Preservation has been a hot topic as more games go digital only. Not only are some platforms disk drives by default, but ownership over your library is more ephemeral than it seems. After all, most game purchases are , and licenses can be revoked (as The Crew players know ).