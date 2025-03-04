GTA V finally gets its 'next-gen' update on PC, three years after consoles

PC players of Grand Theft Auto V have at long last reached parity with their console brethren. Following an announcement last month, today Rockstar Games has released a PC update with features that for several years had only been available to the latest console generation.

It's a free update for anyone who already owned a copy of the hugely popular game. The original version of GTA V has been delisted from PC storefronts in favor of the new Expanded & Enhanced iteration of the game, which includes a copy of the old Legacy edition. Both Story Mode and Online progress can be migrated to the most recent version. The update includes technical improvements that debuted on the consoles, as well as some PC-specific ray tracing features if the recommended specs are met. There are also some minor additions on content, such as ambient wildlife, photography challenges, new vehicles and access to the GTA+ subscription service.