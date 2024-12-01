Intel Arc Battlemage GPU specs leak as company teases ‘big graphics news’ this week

Intel is gearing up for an announcement on December 3 about its Arc GPUs, and a number of recent leaks paint a picture of what we can expect to see. In a post on X this weekend, Intel said only that it's "got some big graphics news" coming, and wrote cryptically in a followup that it's "going from A to B." But reports from VideoCardz claim the event will bring a pair of Battlemage desktop GPUs — the Arc B580 and Arc B570 — that'll be launched December 12.

According to VideoCardz, the B580 will have 20 Xe2 cores, a 2.8GHz GPU clock and 12GB of VRAM. The B570 on the other hand will reportedly feature 18 Xe2 cores, a 2.6GHz GPU clock and 10GB of memory. The B580 will sport a 192-bit memory bus, versus 160-bit for the B570, spec sheets shared by VideoCardz show.

Happy December! It's time to B merry🎄See you on December 3rd at 9am ET on https://t.co/WSCIoxfKtY PT: 6:00 AM

CET: 3:00 PM

JST: 11:00 PM

AET: 12:00 AM (Dec 4th) pic.twitter.com/DrZN4hNE1z — Intel Gaming (@IntelGaming) December 1, 2024

The details are still unconfirmed, as is the pricing for the rumored GPUs. Leaker @momomo_us on X posted listings earlier this week that suggest the Limited Edition version of the B580 will be around $250. But, we'll find all that out soon enough. Intel's event will be streamed on Youtube on Tuesday December 3 at 9AM ET (6AM PT).