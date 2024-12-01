Intel Arc Battlemage GPU specs leak as company teases ‘big graphics news’ this week
Intel has an Arc announcement planned for December 3.
Intel is gearing up for an announcement on December 3 about its Arc GPUs, and a number of recent leaks paint a picture of what we can expect to see. In a post on X this weekend, Intel said only that it's "got some big graphics news" coming, and wrote cryptically in a followup that it's "going from A to B." But reports from VideoCardz claim the event will bring a pair of Battlemage desktop GPUs — the Arc B580 and Arc B570 — that'll be launched December 12.
According to VideoCardz, the B580 will have 20 Xe2 cores, a 2.8GHz GPU clock and 12GB of VRAM. The B570 on the other hand will reportedly feature 18 Xe2 cores, a 2.6GHz GPU clock and 10GB of memory. The B580 will sport a 192-bit memory bus, versus 160-bit for the B570, spec sheets shared by VideoCardz show.
Happy December! It's time to B merry🎄See you on December 3rd at 9am ET on https://t.co/WSCIoxfKtY
PT: 6:00 AM
CET: 3:00 PM
JST: 11:00 PM
AET: 12:00 AM (Dec 4th) pic.twitter.com/DrZN4hNE1z
— Intel Gaming (@IntelGaming) December 1, 2024
The details are still unconfirmed, as is the pricing for the rumored GPUs. Leaker @momomo_us on X posted listings earlier this week that suggest the Limited Edition version of the B580 will be around $250. But, we'll find all that out soon enough. Intel's event will be streamed on Youtube on Tuesday December 3 at 9AM ET (6AM PT).