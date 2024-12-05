Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is free on the Epic Games Store

It's Thursday, which means that Epic Games has a fresh pair of PC games on its storefront for folks to claim for free. One of this week's options is a humdinger. Until 11AM on December 12, you can snap up Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga for exactly zero dollars.

This is easily the best Lego game I've played, and probably the best Star Wars title. You don't have to start with The Phantom Menace if that name still causes you anguish 25 years later, though you'll play through the stories of all nine core Star Wars films. The game has that trademark Lego brand of silly humor with clever (and often very funny) riffs on famous moments from the movies. As you might imagine, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is packed with Easter eggs. It looks terrific too. There are a lot of reasons why this was one of my favorite games of 2022.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is not perfect, though. Reports that developers at TT Games were pushed to work long hours to finish the game cast a dark shadow over it. In addition, the collectathon aspects may start to feel like a slog if you plan to reach 100 percent completion. Still, there's potentially dozens of hours of family fun here, and you'll be able to hop in gratis.

There's one other free title on the Epic Games Store this week in the form of Bus Simulator 21 Next Stop. I hope that's also a fun game for people who check it out, but I'll never know myself!