Lenovo is already teasing the successor to its flagship Legion Go gaming handheld

Lenovo is already announcing one new handheld (or two depending on how you're counting) at CES 2025. However, that isn't stopping the company from looking ahead to its next portable gaming device by teasing an early prototype of the Legion Go 2.

Right off the bat it's important to note that this successor to the original Legion Go is non-functioning and meant to be more of a design preview of Lenovo's second-gen handheld instead of true first look. That said, the Legion Go 2 appears to share a number of features with its predecessor including detachable controllers, a large 8.8-inch display, a small touchpad on the right, a built-in kickstand and, if you look closely at the bottom, there's even a toggle that allows the right gamepad to enter FPS/vertical mouse mode. So it's clear this follow-up isn't straying too far from the first model's general blueprint.



12345678910 Some photos of Lenovo's Legion Go 2 prototype from CES 2025.

Some photos of Lenovo's Legion Go 2 prototype from CES 2025.

Some photos of Lenovo's Legion Go 2 prototype from CES 2025.

Some photos of Lenovo's Legion Go 2 prototype from CES 2025.

Some photos of Lenovo's Legion Go 2 prototype from CES 2025.

Some photos of Lenovo's Legion Go 2 prototype from CES 2025.

Some photos of Lenovo's Legion Go 2 prototype from CES 2025.

Some photos of Lenovo's Legion Go 2 prototype from CES 2025.

Some photos of Lenovo's Legion Go 2 prototype from CES 2025.

Some photos of Lenovo's Legion Go 2 prototype from CES 2025.



Instead, it seems like Lenovo is focusing on making some small tweaks regarding the handheld's ergonomics including more rounded grips and tapered sides along with a new circular D-pad as opposed to the cross-shaped component used on the previous model.

Additionally, Lenovo shared some early (but still unfinalized) specs which include a new Ryzen Z2 Extreme chip from AMD, support for up to 32GB of DDR5 RAM and 1TB of SSD storage and a significantly larger 74Wh battery (up from 49.2Wh). This should deliver a noticeable boost in overall performance while its 8.8-inch OLED display is expected to feature very similar specs including 500 nits of brightness and a 144Hz refresh rate.

However, there are two important changes to the screen. The first is a slightly lower 1,920 x 1,200 resolution (down from 2,560 x 1,600), which might seem like a weird downgrade. But on a display this size, especially when paired with a mobile APU, the Legion Go 2's new resolution should deliver a boost in terms of overall performance. The second important upgrade is the addition of VRR, so the screen can more easily adjust to match the framerate of whatever you're playing.

Finally, just like before, the Legion Go 2 will be based on Windows 11, though this is one thing I think Lenovo should reconsider. That's because after seeing the early positive reception for Legion Go S powered by SteamOS, I think it would be a wise move to offer support for Valve's platform alongside the standard Windows model.

Unfortunately, Lenovo has not released official pricing for the Legion Go 2 just yet, but I expect it to cost around the same as the original model at launch (around $800). As for a release date, there's nothing concrete there either, though the company said that it's preparing to "bring this exciting innovation to life for gamers worldwide in 2025."