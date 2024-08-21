Lonely Mountains: Snow Riders makes its gameplay trailer premiere at Gamescom

Better get out your winter parka and a thermos full of hot cocoa because the hit downhill mountain biking game Lonely Mountains: Downhill is getting a very snowy sequel. Megagon Industries’ released a gameplay trailer with commentary during Gamescom for its new blocky skiing game Lonely Mountains: Snow Riders.

The new downhill racing game will get a Steam release by the end of the year. If it becomes a big enough hit just like the first Lonely game, it could be ported to consoles.

The Lonely Mountains titles are racing games at their core but they aren’t loud and brash. They don’t even have any music. There are times and challenges to beat with rewards like new bikes and new trails and mountains to explore. The game’s real focus is more on the simple, serene experience of riding downhill through beautiful polygonal landscapes at the pace you want to go and finding new paths that can carve seconds off your best times. Just like your therapist always tells you, it’s more about the journey, not just the finish line.

Lonely Mountains: Snow Riders carries that same, simple gaming formula but with some added features. Snow Riders will offer a solo and live multiplayer mode with up to eight other players. The multiplayer matches can also be a simple race to the bottom of the mountain or a cooperative mode in which players must work together to complete certain milestone challenges and work towards getting the highest collective score, according to the trailer commentary.

The new downhill game will also have a special “Zen Mode.” This mode allows you to just go on a ride and explore the different paths on the mountain to uncover shortcuts and other secrets. You can even pause your snow session and just sit and take in the scenery with your block headed rider friend.