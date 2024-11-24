Microsoft confirms Windows 11 24H2 update is crashing some Ubisoft games

Microsoft says it’s working with Ubisoft to fix a problem with its latest Windows 11 update that’s been crashing some games, and it’s put the update’s release on pause for devices with those games in the meantime. Following users’ reports of issues after installing the Windows 11 24H2 update, Microsoft confirmed this weekend that certain games may become unresponsive or display a black screen. The problem affects Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Assassin's Creed Origins, Assassin's Creed Odyssey, Star Wars Outlaws and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.

Ubisoft has released a temporary fix for Star Wars Outlaws, but there still may be some issues, Microsoft says. “To safeguard your Windows update experience, we have applied a compatibility hold on devices with these games installed,” the company said on its support blog. “These devices will not be offered to install Windows 11, version 24H2 via the Windows Update release channel.” It goes on to say, “We recommend that you do not attempt to manually update to version 24H2 using the Windows 11 Installation Assistant or the media creation tool until this issue has been resolved.”