Microsoft is testing a new on-screen keyboard layout that works better with game controllers

Microsoft has been working on improving small-screen and touchscreen input, focusing on making it more accessible to Windows handheld console users (think the ASUS ROG Ally ). Typing with a controller isn’t convenient, but Microsoft's latest small update introduced a new onscreen keyboard layout that’s a lot easier to use with an Xbox controller, or the controls on a portable gaming PC.

The new layout isn’t confined to moving cursors and selecting specific keys anymore. For example, the X button can be used to backspace, while the Y button is a space bar. The left trigger opens the symbols and numbers page as well. It’s almost like a mobile keyboard but optimized for Xbox controller usage. Most importantly, all keys are vertically aligned, making navigating the keyboard easier.

The target users for this change include Windows-powered handheld users and PC gamers who prefer to stick to an Xbox controller while playing games. This latest update follows another change Microsoft made a few weeks ago that makes the Windows Game Bar easier to use on handhelds.