MMORPG Blue Protocol shuts down before most people got a chance to play it

When Blue Protocol was announced, many people speculated it would be a “Genshin killer” in reference to miHoYo’s popular title Genshin Impact. But now, nearly a decade after it began development and just over a year since its release in Japan, Blue Protocol has reached an ignominious end. The planned worldwide release is being scrapped, and even the Japanese version is shuttering . Players there can enjoy the game until January 18, 2025.

Blue Protocol was slated to be published in the Western world in collaboration with Amazon Games. Bandai Namco, in announcing the decision, said "we have come to the conclusion that it will not be possible to provide a service that satisfies all of you.”

For those of us looking for a Genshin alternative, it's back to that and Honkai: Star Rail and Wuthering Waves.