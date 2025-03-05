MSI Claw 8 AI+ review: This cat got its bite back

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The first time you make anything, it probably won't come out perfect, so it wasn't a huge surprise when MSI's debut gaming handheld struggled out of the gate. And that's before you consider the unorthodox choice to go with an Intel chip instead of one from AMD like practically all of its rivals. However, MSI didn't give up, and now it's back with not one but two versions of its second-gen handheld, headlined by the Claw 8 AI+. Not only is it bigger than before, it has twice as many Thunderbolt 4 ports, a way bigger battery and some of the best performance we've seen from any device in this category. But more importantly, as the follow-up to a device plagued by lackluster software and unfinished drivers, it feels like the Claw got its bite back.

Design and display: The desert cat

With its 8-inch screen, the Claw 8 AI+ is bigger than its predecessor and a number of its rivals like the ROG Ally X, though it's still smaller than Lenovo's chunky 8.8-inch Legion Go. MSI also zagged by giving it a two-toned black and sandstone chassis. Ergonomics are generally fine, but if I'm nitpicking, I would prefer slightly larger grips for increased comfort. But aside from that, the handheld features a relatively straightforward mix of premium components strewn across a familiar blueprint.

Engadget 84 100 Expert Score The new most powerful gaming handheld MSI Claw 8 AI+ A2VM $899.99 Thanks to its new Intel chip and a massive battery, MSI's Claw 8 AI+ offers great performance and longevity. Unfortunately, with a starting price of $900, it's also more expensive than almost all of its competitors. Pros Hall Effect joysticks and triggers

Hall Effect joysticks and triggers Strong performance

Strong performance Dual Thunderbolt 4 ports

Dual Thunderbolt 4 ports Above-average battery life

Above-average battery life Built-in fingerprint sensor

Built-in fingerprint sensor Bright 8-inch 120Hz VRR screen Cons No onboard touchpad

No onboard touchpad MSI Center app feels a bit barebones

MSI Center app feels a bit barebones A bit pricey See at Best Buy

It has Hall Effect sensors for its joysticks and triggers along with some embedded RGB lighting, the latter of which has become sort of an unspoken requirement among portable gaming PCs these days. You also get two Thunderbolt 4 ports that support both data and charging — which are especially handy if you ever plan on using this thing for productivity — and a microSD card slot for expandable storage. I appreciate that unlike Lenovo's handhelds, MSI included a built-in fingerprint reader that makes unlocking Windows-based devices like the Claw a lot more convenient. That said, you don't get a touchpad, though MSI's software does let you control your cursor with the joysticks, so it's not a complete pain in the butt anytime you have to switch between games and apps. And finally, around back, there's a single pair of paddles.

As for the display, while it's an IPS panel instead of the super-rich OLEDs on some handhelds, the Claw's screen offers above-average brightness (up to 500 nits), a solid 120Hz refresh rate (with VRR) and the perfect resolution for a system this size (1,920 x 1,200). So all told, there's very little to gripe about when it comes to its visuals. Plus, thanks to some surprisingly punchy front-facing speakers, it has solid audio too.

Performance and software: A low-key beast

Sam Rutherford for Engadget

Perhaps the biggest surprise is that after lackluster results from MSI's first attempt, the Claw 8 AI+ pumped out strong performance that was easily able to keep up with and sometimes surpass what I've seen from its competitors. Some of that is assuredly due to more polished software and recent driver updates from Intel, but still, between its Intel Core Ultra 7 258V chip, 32GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage, the Claw produced framerates that were often 10 to 15 percent higher than what we got from the Ally X.

For example, when set to its 30-watt preset, in Cyberpunk 2077 at 800p on medium settings the Claw hit 75 fps versus 65 fps for the ROG Ally X at the same TDP (thermal design power). Meanwhile, in Returnal at 800p on medium, the Claw also bested the Legion Go by reaching 56 fps compared to just 46 fps for the Lenovo. Now it's important to note that MSI's midrange power for the preset on the Claw (which is what I used to get those figures in Returnal) is 17 watts instead of 15 watts like on most of its rivals, which may be MSI's attempt to skew benchmarks in its favor. But even after you account for that, the Claw still comes out ahead.



12345 The MSI Claw 8 AI+ A2VM lasted just over three hours on a charge while playing Elden Ring in our testing.

Natrually, MSI has also included is signature dragon crest on the back of the MSI Claw 8 AI+ A2VM.

The MSI Claw 8 AI+ A2VM's RGB lighting can be adjust in the MSI Center app.

The MSI Center app is a bit basic, but it supports all of the Claw's essential features like adjusting performance, changing the lighting, downloading games and more.

The 8-inch MSI Claw 8 AI+ features a somewhat unique two-tone sandstone and black color scheme, though its smaller 7-inch sibling is available in all black.



Another nice thing about the Claw is that if you don't want to fiddle around with settings all the time, there's what MSI is calling its AI Engine mode, which will automatically adjust things to optimize performance or battery life depending on what you want. It's a nice option for quickly changing how much horsepower you need, though as always, you're going to need to tweak things manually for the best results.

The rest of the MSI Center app feels somewhat spartan. There are sections for launching games, performing software updates, changing the RGB lighting and more. You can even install game stores like Steam directly inside the program. But aside from that, the app isn't very fancy or all that pretty to look at. All the important stuff is there though, which is what really counts since Windows 11 as a whole still feels way clunkier to use than more bespoke platforms like Valve's SteamOS.

Battery life: Surprisingly good

Sam Rutherford for Engadget

The Claw 8 AI+ features an 80Whr cell, which is one of the largest battery packs in this category and allows for prodigious longevity. In Elden Ring on medium settings, the handheld lasted just over three hours on a single charge. That ain't too shabby, especially after my recent testing with the Lenovo Legion Go, which only lasted for two and a half hours at best, and that was when playing a much less demanding game in Metal Slug Tactics.

Wrap-up

After the original bombed, a lot of companies would have simply called it quits. Sure, a lot of the first system's issues may have been caused by Intel's chip and unpolished drivers more than anything MSI did (or didn't do). But with the Claw 8 AI+, MSI came back and totally redeemed itself. Not only is it a very competent gaming handheld, this cat offers a solid design, great performance and above-average battery life.

Sam Rutherford for Engadget

However, even though it pushes out slightly fewer frames, the $800 ROG Ally X remains a better value (especially if you can find it on sale) and its smaller screen makes it a more portable pick for people planning to game on the go. When it comes to larger competitors, Lenovo's Legion Go offers similar horsepower for even less money with starting prices of $700 (or less, now that it regularly receives discounts). But if you're looking for top-notch performance from a portable PC with an assortment of premium components, the Claw 8 AI+ makes an interesting case as an upgrade pick among gaming handhelds.