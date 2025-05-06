NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 5060 GPU arrives on May 19

NVIDIA's RTX 5060 finally has a release date. When the company announced the budget 50-series graphics cards last month, it gave the higher-end Ti model a firm April 19 launch but limited the base 5060 model to a vague "May" window. On Tuesday, we learned that the card with a $299 MSRP arrives on May 19.

The RTX 5060 has 8 GB of GDDR7 VRAM, 19 TFLOPS Blackwell shader cores, 5th-gen tensor cores with 614 AI TOPS performance and 4th-gen RT (ray tracing) cores that can reach 58 TFLOPS. It also has 3,840 CUDA Cores.

According to NVIDIA's benchmarks, the RTX 5060 reaches 234 fps in Hogwarts Legacy, 148 fps in Cyberpunk 2077, 220 fps in Avowed and 330 fps in Marvel Rivals. Those numbers are all set for 1080p with maxed-out graphics and 4x frame generation.

NVIDIA

Based on today's prices, those are impressive numbers for a $299 card. But if you can snag one at all, you'll likely be hard-pressed to find one at that price. For that, you can thank Donald Trump. The Verge notes that retailers jacked up graphics card prices even before his tariffs kicked in. In addition, the US president recently killed the de minimis exemption, which spared goods under $800 from extra taxes. (Remember when he said he would make America affordable again?) So, consider yourself one of the lucky few if you find one on launch day for anything close to $299.

The GeForce RTX 5060 will go on sale on May 19 at noon ET from NVIDIA's retail partners. In addition to the standalone desktop card, the laptops with the mobile version of the RTX 5060 will launch at the same time, starting at $1,099.