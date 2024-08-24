One Btn Bosses gets a ton of mileage from single-button gameplay

One Btn Bosses does exactly what it says in the tin, but there's more to this tongue-in-cheek bullet-hell boss rush than you initially might suspect. You play as a small ship that moves along tracks and battles a string of bosses (quite literally, as you're fighting your way through the ranks of a peculiar corporation). The only real control you have at your disposal is a single button.

While the visual language draws from Asteroids, it plays a bit like Vampire Survivors, in that your weapon auto fires at your enemy but your agency is even more limited as you can't move wherever you want. At first, pressing the button will reverse your ship’s direction as you try to avoid attacks (generally, you can take damage three times before you lose a fight). But going the other way means slowing down both your movement and the firing rate. That adds a fun wrinkle to figuring out your approach: play it as safe as possible and take longer to defeat an enemy, or go high risk and try to win as quickly as possible so you can soar up the leaderboard.

As you progress, you’ll unlock different weapons and movement abilities, as well as different color schemes. You can choose your loadout for each round. On the movement front, you might opt to hold the button to dash through enemy attacks without incurring damage or keep it pressed down to build up speed and accelerate in the other direction. In terms of dealing damage, you might opt for a laser that grows more powerful as you pick up sparks or a pickup weapon that only fires when you run across an item on the track. Experiment to figure out works best for you.

Along with the campaign, there's a separate roguelite mode called Rifts & Developments that randomizes enemy attacks and layouts (it's possible to memorize the attacks in campaign levels). Here, you have a total of three lives and they aren't replenished between rounds unless you choose an upgrade that lets you do so. Nothing carries back over from the roguelite mode to the campaign except for XP, so if you're stuck on a boss and you're close to unlocking a new weapon, you can switch over to earn some juicy experience to expand your arsenal.

One Btn Bosses is tough, but it never feels unfair. The enemy attacks are as clear as day thanks to the clean art direction. I haven't felt that I've been boxed in between enemy attacks so that losing a life was inevitable — to my eye, all the damage I've sustained was my own fault.

In a weird way, One Btn Bosses kind of reminds me of the early days of Twitter, in that one could only be creative on that platform within the confines of a single 140-character message. The limitation that the studio, Midnight Munchies, placed on itself here forced the developers to come up with inventive ways of keeping One Btn Bosses engaging throughout its duration.

One side note: this is one of the first batch of games that received backing from Outersloth, a side project of Among Us developer Innersloth. The whole idea behind Outersloth is to offer indie developers an alternative funding model and to help "fun, original and clever games get made." One Btn Bosses definitely fits the brief.

One Btn Bosses is out on Steam now.