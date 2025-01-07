Razer made a monitor stand with RGB lights, because of course it did

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Razer brought a fancypants monitor stand to CES 2025 in Las Vegas, and this one features RGB lights. The Chroma stand is an ergonomic unit built from anodized aluminum, with a sleek black matte finish. It can support up to 44 pounds, which should easily accommodate most monitors.

The integrated RGB lighting supports up to 16.8 million colors and can run a series of lighting effects. Users create custom lighting profiles which can be cycled through via a remappable button. This button can also be used for other purposes, like launching applications or muting audio. Of course, it syncs up with other Chroma-capable devices to "create a cohesive, immersive aesthetic." Yay, lighting!

Razer

Even if you hate custom lighting, there's one thing we can all agree on. There are simply not enough ports in the world for all of our many gadgets. To that end, the Chroma Stand includes a built-in 4-port hub that connects via a single USB-C cable. The available ports include a pair of USB-A inputs, a single USB-C and an HDMI.

It doesn't offer any adjustment capabilities, but the stand does include anti-slip rubber pads on the bottom for stability. There's also an open space underneath, which is perfect for smartphones, laptops and other gadgets. The Razer Monitor Stand Chroma costs $200 and pre-orders are open right now.