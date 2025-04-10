Razer's PC Remote Play app is now available

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On the heels of Razer pausing direct laptop sales in the US (thanks to those on-again, off-again, yet still very much on for China tariffs), the company has officially launched its remote game streaming app. Razer PC Remote Play, which the company rolled out in beta at CES 2025, is now officially available for iOS and Android.

Razer may be a bit late to the party here, and its app is hardly the only way to stream your PC games to other devices. (For example, Steam's version has offered similar functionality for six years.) But Razer's app has a neat trick: It automatically adjusts the game's resolution and frame rate to match your mobile device's. So, you can avoid the black bars you get with services that only stream games in a fixed aspect ratio.

Razer

The company says it works with all iOS and Android gaming controllers, and the iPad version has keyboard, mouse and trackpad support. It works with titles from multiple storefronts (including Steam, Epic, PC Game Pass and more). The app uses the AV1 video codec, which Razer says boosts quality and lowers latency.

Setup requires the Razer Nexus and PC Remote Play apps on your mobile device and Razer Cortex on the host PC. After signing in with your Razer ID, the two should pair automatically, and you can get down to business. You can download the app now from Google Play and the App Store.