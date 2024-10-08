Red Dead Redemption finally comes to PC 14 years after its original release

Fourteen years after it debuted on PS3 and Xbox 360, and endless rumors later, Red Dead Redemption is finally coming to PC. It will hit the Rockstar Store, Steam and the Epic Games Store on October 29 with the Undead Nightmare standalone expansion included.

Developer Double Eleven helped Rockstar with the port, which has many of the bells and whistles you'd come to expect from a PC version of a classic. Rockstar says RDR will run at up to 144Hz (no unlocked framerates, sadly) in a native 4K resolution if you have capable hardware. There's support for HDR 10 along with Ultrawide (21:9) and Super Ultrawide (32:9) monitors. You'll be able to play with a keyboard and mouse too.

Upscaling tech in the form of NVIDIA DLSS 3.7 and AMD FSR 3 is supported. So too are NVIDIA DLSS Frame Generation, adjustable draw distances, shadow quality settings and other things that would sound like newfangled gobbledygook to John Marston.