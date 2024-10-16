Riot Games is hyping up Arcane’s second and final season across its various titles

Between new playable characters and cosmetics, fans are likely to be excited.

Arcane season 2 is coming to Netflix on November 9, and Riot Games is drumming up the hype by releasing various content in its current and upcoming video game titles. All of this content will come out within the coming months.

Riot will release Ambessa Medarda, the Noxian general first seen in the show’s first season, as an upcoming Champion in League of Legends, Teamfight Tactics (TFT), League of Legends: Wild Rift, Valorant, and Legends of Runeterra.

In standard League of Legends news, the Bridge of Progress will become available in the ARAM game mode as part of an Arcane-themed update. Other additions include a Jinx skin of a new “Exalted” tier that will allow players to experience her Arcane story. It’s not the only skin as there will be an Arcane Brawler Vi skin and more.

TFT will introduce several Arcane characters as Champions, including Powder, with abilities based on what they have in the show. There will also be some cosmetics, including Arenas and Tacticians like Chibi Caitlyn. As for players who look forward to the PvE game mode Tocker’s Trials, they can rejoice as it’s making a return.

Singed and Warwick, two Champions available in Wild Rift, will receive gameplay updates. Previously announced Champion Heimerdinger will be made playable in Wild Rift after being playable in League of Legends and Legends of Runeterra. Warwick will also be playable in Legends of Runeterra. There won’t be much content beyond an Arcane-themed cosmetic bundle for Valorant.

While Riot’s fighting game 2XKO isn’t out yet, it will feature an Arcane-inspired Jinx skin. Said skin is coming on November 11. 2XKO will be released next year.

Of course, Riot isn’t confining the hype to its games. There will be merch coming out soon as November 9 approaches. Some of the products include apparel from Uniqlo and Blackmilk, collectibles from Funko and Tokidoki and Fenty Beauty makeup. If these aren’t enough to satisfy you, Riot promises plenty more is arriving.

Arcane season 2 is set to debut on Netflix on November 9, with Act One coming first. Act Two comes out on November 16, while Act Three will arrive on November 23. Keep your popcorn close at hand when the days come.