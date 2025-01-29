Sony is ditching the PSN login requirement on some of its PC games

Sony is making a PlayStation Network login optional for several of its single-player games on PC. The company says that you'll no longer need one for God of War Ragnarök, Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (which arrives on Steam and the Epic Games Store this Thursday) or The Last of Us Part II Remastered (which hits PC on April 3).

However, those who do sign in with a PSN account while playing those titles will get some in-game goodies such as cosmetic outfits, early unlocks of certain gear and other resources. They'll also be able to unlock trophies and have access to a friends management feature.

For months, players have been protesting the need to link their PSN account to their Steam or Epic Games Store purchases to play single-player games. It at least to some degree makes sense for multiplayer elements of games like Ghost of Tsushima. But as evidenced by Sony swiftly dropping the requirement from Helldivers 2 after a major backlash from players, the PSN account linking strategy has by and large been a mess.

Meanwhile, Sony has revealed more details about what you can expect from Marvel's Spider-Man 2 on PC. The port from Nixxes includes multiple ray-tracing options, along with upscaling and frame generation. The game also has pretty modest minimum specs, so it might still run decently on a laptop that you've been rocking for several years.