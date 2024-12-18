Steam Replay 2024 is available now so you can compare your Balatro playtime with friends

Steam Replay , Valve's take on Spotify Wrapped for games you've played through Steam, is available now for your perusal. Valve's offered the year-end presentation since 2022, and it can be a pretty revealing glimpse into how time-consuming most games have become in the last two years (or how much one game can really stick in your craw).

You can access the data dump directly through the Steam app, your Steam Deck or the web. For 2024, Valve tracked the number of games and demos you've played, the number of achievements you've unlocked, your longest gaming streak and the games you spent the majority of your time playing. The company also collected data on how much of your time spent playing was on Steam Deck, which genres you tend to prefer and shared some details on how the median Steam users plays. For example, the median Steam user only played four games this year, and unlocked 13 achievements.

Valve

According to my Replay, the majority of my time on Steam this year was spent playing 1000xRESIST, Arco, Animal Well and Balatro . Since I've basically treated the Steam Deck like a console from the moment I bought one, it's also where I spent 100 percent of my time using Steam in 2024. I suspect that's unusual for the average user, but it's really the only surprise I found combing through Valve's data.

If you dig up anything interesting in your Steam Replay, Valve has made it easy to make your Replay public so you can share with friends. If you're particularly proud of how much you've completed in 2024, you can also attach an overview of your stats directly to your Steam profile.