Stylish neo-noir detective game Phoenix Springs is delayed until October 7
It's a short delay that gives us an excuse to convince you to put this on your wishlist.
Phoenix Springs, a very stylish point-and-click game that during the Summer Game Fest edition of Day of the Devs, will be arriving a little later than expected. The neo-noir detective title will hit Steam on October 7 rather than the previously announced date of September 16. Calligram Studio to bring Phoenix Springs to GOG and Itch.io later in the year and it's in talks with publishers to release console ports as well.
Calligram says it's pushing back the Steam release date by a few weeks after it "lost a bit of momentum this summer." Phoenix Springs, which will cost $20, is being made by a three-person team that said it needed just a little extra time.
Senior Reporter Jessica Conditt had the chance to try out Phoenix Springs during Summer Game Fest and . The hand-drawn art and intriguing story may well be a winning combination, so having to wait a few extra weeks to delve into the mystery isn't the end of the world.