Stylish neo-noir detective game Phoenix Springs is delayed until October 7

It's a short delay that gives us an excuse to convince you to put this on your wishlist.

Phoenix Springs, a very stylish point-and-click game that caught our attention during the Summer Game Fest edition of Day of the Devs, will be arriving a little later than expected. The neo-noir detective title will hit Steam on October 7 rather than the previously announced date of September 16. Calligram Studio plans to bring Phoenix Springs to GOG and Itch.io later in the year and it's in talks with publishers to release console ports as well.

Calligram says it's pushing back the Steam release date by a few weeks after it "lost a bit of momentum this summer." Phoenix Springs, which will cost $20, is being made by a three-person team that said it needed just a little extra time.