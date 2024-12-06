Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tactical Takedown is the first turn-based game in the franchise's long history

There's a new TMNT game in town, and it's unlike anything the franchise has attempted before. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tactical Takedown, as the name suggests, is a turn-based strategy RPG. This means that players will control characters on a grid-based map, with each turn representing movement or an action of some sort.

There's one thing that sets this game apart from its SRPG cousins. Battles take "minutes" to complete, which is a far cry from the time-consuming affairs found in games like Unicorn Overlord . From the trailer, the fights look even zippier than the Mario + Rabbids series. Also, players control each turtle independently on a solo campaign before teaming up to take on a boss.

The graphics look cartoony and on-brand, bringing to mind a tabletop session with D&D miniatures. It looks like all of the turtle's favorite hang out spots are represented here, from the sewers to the NYC subway system. This could be a neat way to bring new players into the genre.

Paramount Game Studios

This is a unique entry in the TMNT franchise, but it's also a new type of game for developer Scaffold Games. This is the company that brought us the absolutely disturbing Clickholding and the third-person shooter El Paso, Elsewhere . The company also made I Am Your Beast and Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator. None of these titles are turn-based tactical RPGs.