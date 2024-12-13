The Last of Us Part II Remastered comes to PC on April 3, 2025

As has been rumored for a while (and in line with Sony's promise to share exclusive titles in a timely fashion) PlayStation's The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered is coming to PC on April 3, 2025, developer Naughty Dog announced. "We're all thrilled to bring The Last of Us Part 2 to the PC audience, including all the great new features we added in the Remastered version for PS5," said game Director Matthew Gallant.

The PC version was made with Naughty Dog's development partners Nixxes Software and Iron Galaxy Studios. It will contain the same Remastered features added for PS5, like the No Return roguelike mode, the Lost Levels featuring developer commentary, a Guitar free Play mode and more. At the same time, it'll be "newly optimized and enhanced for PC," with PC-specific features to be revealed closer to launch.

The PC release will come less than a year after the Remastered version came to PlayStation 5, following the launch of the original on PS4 in 2020. The release has reportedly been finished for awhile, but may have been delayed to coincide with The Last of Us Part 2 on HBO, which is also scheduled to arrive in the first half of 2025.

In reviewing the Remastered version for PS5, Engadget's Nathan Ingraham highlighted the No Return mode and said "there's a lot of bang for your buck here." As before, it offers a thrilling but brutal adventure, with a bond between its broken survivors, Joel and Ellie, at the core.