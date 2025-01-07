The Maingear Apex Force and Apex Rush might be the most beautiful water-cooled desktops at CES 2025

Maingear is one of the original boutique PC makers that popularized water-cooled rigs more than 20 years ago. However, after focusing more on air-cooled systems over the past few years, at CES 2025 the company is returning to its roots with two stunningly-crafted machines in the Apex Force and Apex Rush.

Based on Phanteks' NV9 case, the Apex Force is the unquestionable flagship in Maingear's new 2025 lineup. It weighs upwards of 50 pounds and has pre-bent hardline tubes that have been angled 10 degrees to match the distinctive sloped design of its enclosure. It boasts not one but two separate cooling loops for its CPU and GPU with massive dual 420mm radiators, three 140mm fans plus another 65mm intake on the bottom to push all that hot air out.



123456 Hands-on photos of Maingear's Apex Force desktop from CES 2025.

The Apex Rush's Phanteks NV9 case features a 10-degree angle for better airflow, which Maingear matched with its pre-bent tubing.

Hands-on photos of Maingear's Apex Force PC from CES 2025 next to the Shroud Edition desktop (left).

Hands-on photos of Maingear's Apex Force desktop from CES 2025.

Hands-on photos of Maingear's Apex Force desktop from CES 2025.

Hands-on photos of Maingear's Apex Force desktop from CES 2025.



But what I appreciate the most are some of the signature touches Maingear included to make maintaining the system easier, even for someone who may have zero experience with liquid-cooled setups. The Apex Force's reservoir is entirely clear, which not only looks great but makes it easy to do a visual check on water levels. More importantly, Maingear installed two quick-disconnect fittings for the system's pump and drain ports, so in the event you need to change out water or perform a repair, you can empty the desktop without risking splashing liquid on sensitive components. And of course, almost all of the PC's components and even the color of its tubes, fittings and RGB lighting can be customized to your desire. The limit is pretty much the size of your budget.

Meanwhile, for those who want something a bit more compact (though that's relative in this case), the Apex Rush represents a small step down to a rig based on a mid-tower case from Lian-Li (the O11 EVO RGB). Unlike the Apex Force, the Rush uses a single cooling loop that's augmented by seven 120mm fans (with optional RGB) meant to create a positive pressure environment to ensure optimal airflow while also keeping dust out. In fact, Maingear is so confident about its fan arrangement, it didn't bother to equip the Apex Rush with dust filters, claiming those would actually decrease thermal performance and cleanliness. And in a first for Maingear, this system can be configured with neoprene soft tubing with braided sleeves for anyone looking for an alternative to custom hard lines.



1234567 Hands-on photos of Maingear's Apex Rush desktops from CES 2025.

Hands-on photos of Maingear's Apex Rush desktops from CES 2025.

Hands-on photos of Maingear's Apex Rush desktops from CES 2025.

Hands-on photos of Maingear's Apex Rush desktops from CES 2025.

Hands-on photos of Maingear's Apex Rush desktops from CES 2025.

Hands-on photos of Maingear's Apex Rush desktops from CES 2025.

Hands-on photos of Maingear's Apex Rush desktops from CES 2025.



But for me, what elevates the Apex Rush line even over the Force is that alongside the standard models, Maingear will also release three themed variants. There's a Miami Vice-inspired model, one with cyberpunk stylings and my favorite, a lucky cat-inspired option. Each one features automotive-grade paintjobs littered with hand-drawn art and they are absolutely gorgeous. There are tons of subtle details such as pictures with various textures within the same illustration, multiple gamer-themed easter eggs, plenty of RGB lighting and matched tubing to fit each version's particular aesthetic. The custom Apex Rush rigs are truly works of art, though, as you'd expect from heavily configurable systems, they won't come cheap.