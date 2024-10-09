The Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 technical alpha happens this month
Before you sign up, look at the PC specs required to participate.
Those looking forward to Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024’s November 19 release may get an early taste of what the flight simulator feels like. The developers have opened up sign-ups for the software’s test. We still don’t know when the alpha will be online, but Microsoft is saying it will be on a weekend this October. Additionally, this test is confined to PC only.
The image below includes Microsoft’s minimum, recommended and ideal . Your PC should at least reach the minimum requirements for a chance of selection. Spots are also limited, so not everyone who signs up will be selected. Microsoft says that all who sign up must run a DxDiag test and provide their PC specs. Selected participants will be informed of the test dates via email, and access should be limited to two or three days.
If you weren’t selected, you’ll have to wait until the game launches on November 19. The , for Xbox Series X/S as well as PC, should be a much better experience.