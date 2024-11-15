The Rogue Prince of Persia gets a big update with ‘The Second Act’

The Rogue Prince of Persia, a modern reboot of the classic platformer published by Broderbund in 1989, is still in early access mode but it’s getting a bunch of new, cool-sounding stuff next week. Developer Evil Empire posted a blog on the game’s Steam page that includes information about the new update and premieres a new teaser trailer with some gameplay footage.

The Steam page says the update “effectively doubled the game’s content from launch.” “The Second Act” will include a second act and “tons of narrative polish for Act 1” and more biomes, bosses and enemies. The update will also add more “Quality of Life” features like multiple save slots and localization for German, Japanese, Korean, Polish, Portuguese, Russian and Spanish players. The game’s protagonist will also look pretty different — RIP Prince of Purple.

The new update drops on November 21. The Rogue Prince of Persia was already slick and inventive, even in its infancy. It’s been updated quite a bit since its early access launch, but next week’s update is likely to be its largest. It’s shaping up to be a good mix of classic gameplay with new visuals and a modern “roguelite” gameplay loop as seen in other indies like Hades.