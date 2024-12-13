Thick as Thieves is a multiplayer stealth-action game from legends Warren Spector and Paul Neurath

Thick as Thieves is a new project from the team of immersive sim and stealth-action icons at OtherSide Entertainment, which includes Deus Ex creator Warren Spector, Looking Glass Studios founder Paul Neurath, and Thief: The Dark Project lead Greg LoPiccolo. Yes, that's a stacked lineup. Together, the OtherSide crew has created or worked on the System Shock, Deus Ex, Thief and Ultima Underworld series, and (along with Doug Church and Ken Levine) are largely responsible for the existence of immersive sims as we know them.

So, Thick as Thieves is one to watch. OtherSide's latest project adds multiplayer to the immersive stealth genre, creating a first-person PvPvE experience set in an alternate timeline at the dawn of the 20th century. The game takes place in a version of the 1910s that's been infused with advanced technology and magic — but these two forces are at odds, and they've created vast disparities in wealth and power.

The game's main city contains a dark criminal underbelly and audacious displays of wealth, and players have to infiltrate both spaces in a competitive multiplayer experience. Thick as Thieves is all about sneaking in, stealing things and escaping unnoticed in a variety of steampunk-adjacent locations.

Strategizing and smooth execution are key in Thick as Thieves, but other players pose a constant threat. The game supports varying play styles, from pure stealth to run-and-gun, and you can adapt your approach with each new mission. OtherSide promises there are secrets in every shadow of the city and vital information to uncover from NPCs, and your personal storyline will evolve based on the way you choose to play.

OtherSide Entertainment

Here's how Spector describes it: "Thick As Thieves captures the vision of immersive gameplay that OtherSide was founded on. With this game, we're empowering players to create their own stories in a world that values observation, craftiness, and creative problem-solving."

Thick as Thieves is being published by Megabit, and it's due to hit PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S in 2026.