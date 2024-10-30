Ubisoft stealth released an NFT game absolutely no one needs

A new tactical RPG game for PCs from Ubisoft requires NFTs to play it. Per IGN Ubisoft Quartz, the publisher’s NFT platform, has released Champions Tactics: Grimoria Chronicles without much fanfare.

It’s not really billed as a Web3-based game in the trailer, probably because NFTs are as popular of an investment as Blackberry phones or fax machines. However, it still plays a major part in Champions Tactics. The game starts you with a handful of free temporary figurines to start you off but you’ll need to buy your own NFTs to compete using in-game currency or cryptocurrency that can reach into the thousands. The highest figurine called the "Swift Zealot" will set you back $63,000.