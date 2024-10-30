Ubisoft stealth released an NFT game absolutely no one needs
The free-to-download PVP RPG looks like it can get real expensive really fast.
A new tactical RPG game for PCs from Ubisoft requires NFTs to play it. Per Ubisoft Quartz, the publisher’s NFT platform, has released Champions Tactics: Grimoria Chronicles without much fanfare.
It’s not really billed as a Web3-based game in the trailer, probably because NFTs are as popular of an investment as Blackberry phones or fax machines. However, it still plays a major part in Champions Tactics. The game starts you with a handful of free temporary figurines to start you off but you’ll need to buy your own NFTs to compete using in-game currency or cryptocurrency that can reach into the thousands. The highest figurine called the "Swift Zealot" will set you back $63,000.
Ubisoft launched a little under three years ago to a wave of backlash. The announcement video on YouTube attracted more than 35,000 dislikes in 24 hours and open criticisms from consumers and employees who felt its environmental impact was not worth the risk. The launch included a set of 15 NFTs in the form of skins and guns for . The publisher only sold 18 NFTs in its first few weeks.