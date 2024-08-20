Valve bans Razer and Wooting keyboard automation in Counter-Strike 2

But your account won’t be banned even if you get removed from games.

Earlier this week Valve started kicking Counter-Strike 2 players who used a feature called Simultaneous Opposing Cardinal Directions (SOCD). It’s available on some of Razer and Wooting’s keyboards, and you'll be kicked from matches if you play Counter-Strike 2 and the game detects you using it. Fortunately, Valve isn’t planning to ban Steam accounts right now.

The Verge tested Valve’s ruling and confirmed the game kicks you from matches if you play with SOCD. We still don’t recommend challenging Valve’s leniency, as the admins still have every right to ban accounts from playing the game. Don’t come crying if they do, thanks.

Razer calls the feature Snap Tap, while Wooting prefers the cuter term Snappy Tappy. Valve’s post says that those who own these keyboards must disable the features to “avoid any interruption to your matches.”

SOCD allows players to automate strafing, which means they can move in two directions without releasing the first key. This entails that you can always peek out of cover and get back out of harm’s way as fast as the game’s limitations allow. For example, as you move left with the A key, pressing the D key without letting the A key go enables you to go right instantly. Additionally, your reticule widens while moving, so coming to a stop sooner helps with your aim. SOCD lets you stop almost instantly, which can improve your head-clicking rate.