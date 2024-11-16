Valve celebrates Half-Life 2’s 20th anniversary with a big update

It’s Half-Life 2’s 20th anniversary, and in celebration, Valve has released a special update that adds the Episode One and Episode Two expansions to the base game so you can play it all straight through, along with a two-hour documentary, developer commentary, and much more. The game is also free on Steam until November 18. Valve’s announcement itself is an interactive experience — grab the gravity gun at the bottom of the page and you can pick up just about anything on the screen and toss it around (including that can, which you can then put in the trash).

“Every map in Half-Life 2 has been looked over by Valve level designers to fix longstanding bugs, restore content and features lost to time, and improve the quality of a few things like lightmap resolution and fog,” the team says. The release notes are extensive, including updates to the graphics settings, gamepad controls and the Steam Deck menu. Valve's also published some old demo videos from Half-Life 2's development.

Valve

The anniversary celebration also brings good news for anyone who didn’t manage to snag a copy of Raising the Bar, the 2004 behind-the-scenes book that’s since become a coveted collector’s item: an expanded second edition is coming in 2025. This new version adds concept art from Episode One and Episode Two, plus “ideas and experiments for the third episode that never came to be.”