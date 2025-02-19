Valve hands the Team Fortress 2 source code to modders

Valve is handing Team Fortress 2 modders the keys to the kingdom, as long as they don't try to make any money from it. The company has added the client and server game code to the Source software development kit (SDK), allowing fans to create new games and experiences based on TF2.

"Unlike the Steam Workshop or local content mods, this SDK gives mod makers the ability to change, extend or rewrite TF2, making anything from small tweaks to complete conversions possible," Valve explained . Modders will be able to publish their creations as new games on Steam if they wish.

The main catch is that Valve is offering the TF2 source code on a non-commercial basis, so any mods or content therein that are based on the SDK have to be available for free. The company also notes that much of the content that's in players' inventories — most of the in-game items, in fact — were created by the Steam Workshop community. "To respect that, we're asking TF2 mod makers continue to respect that connection, and to not make mods that have the purpose of trying to profit off Workshop contributors' efforts," Valve said. "We're hoping that many mods will continue to allow players access their TF2 inventory, if this makes sense for the mod."

On top of adding the TF2 source code to the SDK, Valve is making other updates to its other multiplayer games that run on Source, its old game engine. Those include 64-bit binary support, a scalable heads-up display/user interface and prediction fixes for the likes of Day of Defeat: Source, Half-Life 2: Deathmatch, Half-Life Deathmatch: Source and Counter-Strike: Source.