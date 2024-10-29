Xbox Insiders can now test the Windows Xbox App's redesigned home screen

If you’re an Xbox Insider, you can now test a new home screen when using the Windows Xbox app. In a blog post published yesterday, Microsoft showcased the redesigned interface, which unites the Game Pass and Microsoft Store experiences. Users can now find their games in one place and avoid tab-hopping. This new home tab will appear for anyone with either a Game Pass subscription or a game purchased from the Microsoft Store.

Becoming an Xbox Insider is easy, as you only have to download and install the Xbox Insider Hub and test features in development. After you become a beta tester, enroll in the “PC Gaming Preview” to gain access to the new home screen.

The new menu now shows featured content and discounted games, all in a single tab. It can even curate titles based on your preferences.

The “jump back in” feature tested in May is part of the new home screen experience as of yesterday. This feature allows Compact Mode users to jump back into gameplay when not currently playing any game. It shows the nine most recent titles you’ve played, and jumping back in takes very little time at all. You can see it as a shortcut feature.

Compact Mode , as the name suggests, shrinks the interface down by replacing tabs with icons. If you own a Windows handheld console, it already has Compact Mode enabled when you launch the Xbox app.

Since becoming an Xbox Insider takes no time at all, you can easily see if you’re eligible for the preview. Microsoft is encouraging testers to provide feedback and report problems.