Perennial Order is a stunning 2D Soulslike filled with plant monsters that’ll kill you in one hit

Indie developer Gardenfiend Games just released a gorgeous plant horror game that its team describes as “Hollow Knight meets Titan Souls.” Perennial Order, which dropped on September 6 for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, is a 2D boss rush game that pulls inspiration from Dark Souls, Princess Mononoke, and the art style of Magic: The Gathering. Its protagonist is an undead knight with a pitcher plant for a head (or maybe it’s a helmet?) and a stinger grafted onto one arm, and the hostile world it’s set in is crawling with plant-infested monsters. Needless to say, I downloaded it immediately.

You can play Perennial Order solo or with a friend — it offers both local and online co-op, with cross-platform support. There are 15 bosses to face, and with one-hit-death combat, your every move is critical. Thankfully, you respawn close to where you died, because you’ll probably be doing a lot of that with some enemies.

I’ve spent a little bit of time with Perennial Order this weekend, and it is really captivating. The environment and music are beautiful, creating an atmosphere that’s wonderfully bleak as you explore between boss fights and piece together the lore through interactions with talkative NPCs. I love a good plant horror, and Perennial Order does not disappoint.