Astro Bot is getting a free holiday-themed bonus level

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Astro Bot has a new level coming, and it won't cost a thing. Team Asobi said on Wednesday that Winter Wonder, a surprise bonus stage, will arrive on Thursday, December 12 at 9PM ET. The developer promises jingle bells, new bots and fun for all ages.

Team Asobi describes the update as a show of gratitude to fans for their "lovely comments" and critical response to the Game of the Year nominee. "From the bottom of our hearts, thank you so much for showing your appreciation," the developer wrote in the PlayStation Blog. "It truly means a lot to us."

Winter Wonder will only be available after you've completed the game. Team Asobi is tight-lipped about most details, but you can catch a zoomed-out glimpse in the above image. The developer says you can expect a fun-filled level, "shiny presents" (yay!) and special bots (presumably winter- or holiday-themed) to add to your crew. So, expect more winter delight and less "throw your controller" difficulty.

Team Asobi, a PlayStation Studios subsidiary, had quite the year. Astro Bot launched to rave reviews, making the robot mascot the closest thing Sony has had to a Mario-like tentpole franchise since Sackboy and Crash Bandicoot were in their respective primes. In our review, Engadget's Jessica Conditt called the PS5 game "easily one of the best games that Sony has ever produced," describing it as "Super Mario Bros. for a new generation of video game fanatics, at once an introduction to common mechanics and also a significant challenge for seasoned players."

Astro Bot picked up seven nominations at the Game Awards, including (deep breath) Game of the Year, Game Direction, Art Direction, Score and Music, Audio Design, Action / Adventure and Best Family Game. The Game Awards will be on December 12 at 7:30PM ET.

To get the new level when it's hot off the press, make sure you've beaten the game and have an active internet connection at 9PM ET tomorrow.