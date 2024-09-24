Astro Bot is getting a free update that adds speedrunning levels

Five new levels and ten new robot buddies are coming this fall.

Charming 3D platformer Astro Bot just released earlier this month and the game is already getting a content update. Later this fall, the game is adding a free add-on of five levels designed specifically for speedrunning. The news kicked off Sony's September State of Play showcase. Check out the teaser above for all the cuteness to come.

Inside the new levels, Team Asobi is also adding ten new robot pals to be rescued. These include bots designed after the futuristic armies of Helldivers II and Eve from Stellar Blade. The bots are a fun wink and nod to the PlayStation fandom, with familiar franchise stars alongside deeper cuts from the console's history.

Basically, if you haven't already gotten on the Astro Bot hype train, now is the time.