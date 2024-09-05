Astro Bot PS5 review: One of the best games Sony has ever made

Astro Bot is not just for kids. Team Asobi clearly designed it for players of all skill levels, and that includes children and newbies, but at its core Astro Bot feels purpose-built for video game fans. It’s a skill-driven celebration of everything that makes the format so memorable and joyful, and at the same time, it’s an excellent introduction to the language of games. With precise and responsive controls, adorable characters, and an exciting variety of mechanics and environments, Astro Bot is easily one of the best games that Sony has ever produced.

Astro Bot is technically the fifth entry in the Astro universe, though it’s the series’ first fully fledged — and fully priced — installment. It follows The Playroom (a 2013 mini-game collection for PS4), The Playroom VR (a 2016 PlayStation VR jam), Astro Bot Rescue Mission (a 2018 PS VR platformer starring just the bots), and Astro’s Playroom (a 2020 DualSense demo that’s pre-loaded on every PS5). Astro Bot takes ideas from these earlier titles and compiles them into a focused 3D platformer with dozens of main worlds, a bevy of additional unlockable planets and a wide range of satisfying mechanics. On top of this, the robot protagonists are super cute in every situation. The fact that some of the characters and settings in Astro Bot are recognizable from popular video games only makes the whole thing sweeter.

Sony Interactive Entertainment

Players are on a mission to rescue all 300 of their robot friends after an alien intercepted their spaceship, a super-charged PS5, and scattered the crew across six dangerous galaxies. Perched atop a lone DualSense, Astro scours 50 total planets and collects other bots by punching them — you know, in a friendly way — and then storing them inside the touchpad of the on-screen controller before dumping everyone on a secure world. At the same time, Astro is searching for the missing parts of the PS5 spaceship, which are being guarded by bosses in each galaxy.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

The hub world, where the ship and rescued bots live, has customization portals for the DualSense and Astro, a gatcha machine with items that bring your bots to life, and a safari zone where you can take pictures with animals you find. There are also small regions to fix up with extra puzzles for Astro and his friends. Outside of the hub planet, the game’s baseline loop involves collecting coins, puzzle pieces and bots by completing platforming challenges and surviving Koopa-like enemies, but new dangers and even-trickier environments appear at every turn.

Sony Interactive Entertainment

Many of the planets that Astro lands on introduce new mechanics, such as spring-loaded boxing gloves that look like frog faces, an octopus that blows Astro up like a balloon, a mouse backpack that shrinks him at will, a penguin-propelled swimming booster, and a stopwatch that freezes time for a short while. Stages are designed around these unique mechanics and the diversity on display is impressive, from a spooky castle filled with toxic-green ghosts and invisible platforms, to a deconstructed space station in a delectable cosmic setting, and an entire planet built out of giant, neon-lit casino props.

Even before picking up any cool new toys, Astro has a laser-propelled hover ability that lets him destroy enemies while jumping over them, plus a standard punch and a chargeable spin move. These three abilities, plus whatever tool he picks up, are the entirety of Astro’s arsenal. This mechanical focus allowed Team Asobi to perfect each move and then apply them all in a thousand different ways, and the result is a rewarding and robust platformer. All the cuteness is just an added bonus.

Sony Interactive Entertainment

Astro Bot is not punishing, but it’s not easy either. Plenty of stages require patience, awareness and a high degree of platforming skill, though resets are generous and failure doesn't cost anything other than your time. Completionists will have a great time with this one — there are so many secret passages and hidden bots to find, most of them cleverly tucked away and easily missed unless you’re actively looking for them. On the flipside, speedrunners should enjoy Astro Bot as well, since it offers planets of platforming challenges with incredibly responsive controls.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

There are 300 bots to find, and many are pulled from the wider world of gaming. Plenty of the branded bots originate outside of Sony’s stable, with big hitters from Capcom and Sega represented well — a few of them definitely made my partner yell in excitement, which was adorable in its own right. Some of the more memorable levels center on popular Sony franchises like God of War, with Astro wielding Kratos’ ax on one planet. Team Asobi really mined Sony’s vaults, far beyond simple Crash Bandicoot callbacks, and into weird and wonderful games like LocoRoco and Vib-Ribbon.

Sony Interactive Entertainment

And now, allow me to really gush. Astro Bot is beautiful, and not just in a cartoony kind of way. Its landscapes are sharp and alive with interactive details, and it seems like every pixel has been polished to perfection. But it’s the game’s physics that energize everything — when Astro lands on top of a giant inflatable daisy, the material buckles under his little feet, indenting with each step and sway, and making the entire scene look utterly squeezable.

When skating in the snowy levels, Astro picks up speed and pivots on a dime, and the DualSense responds with the sounds and vibrations of a sharp knife slicing through thick ice. (Side note: I could happily play an entire game of just ice skating… as long as it’s not called Astro Glide.) Piles of tactile objects like sprinkles, dice, skulls and glass stars are scattered around the levels, and running through them is not only gratifying in an ASMR sense, but it sometimes uncovers a new secret. When rain hits Astro’s transparent umbrella hat, the sound is mirrored perfectly on the DualSense, along with the feeling of raindrops on the grips. Each stage has background music to match, funky or big band or synth-y, and always with a catchy hook. Astro Bot’s sound effects, haptics, graphics and physics harmonize flawlessly, transforming every surface into a playground. It’s magical.

Sony Interactive Entertainment

On the cute side of things, Astro reacts to his environments with endearing animations like shivering in the cold, quivering in fear and tapping his tiny metal feet in excitement, and his bot friends are similarly expressive. When Astro boops his head on an impassable ceiling, he makes the sweetest little flinching motion. The bots turn around and shake their booties at Astro right before he punches them into the DualSense. On the pause screen, you can flick all of your collected bots out of the digital controller and they flail in mid-air before landing safely back inside the touchpad. Pretty much everything the bots do is charming.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Astro Bot highlights the importance of play. It’s Super Mario Bros. for a new generation of video game fanatics, at once an introduction to common mechanics and also a significant challenge for seasoned players. In both cases, Astro Bot radiates joy. If this, alongside new titles like Lego Horizon Adventures, signals a new and less stuffy direction for Sony, then I’m excited to see what the future holds. For now though, you’ll find me trying to 100-percent Astro Bot, cursing and laughing the whole way through.

Astro Bot (PS5) $59 at Amazon