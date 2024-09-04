Concord players keep jumping off the map in a race to claim the Platinum trophy

Even though Concord evidently didn't sell anywhere close to the number of copies it needed to be sustainable , the team shooter does have some dedicated players. Sony and Firewalk Studios have stopped selling the PS5 and PC game before taking it offline this Friday , two weeks after its launch. And yet, some folks are still striving to unlock Concord's Platinum trophy before the servers are shut down. What's more, many of them are taking a creative approach to earning that honor, which they get after unlocking the rest of a game's trophies.

Outside of a few slightly more difficult objectives such as killing five enemies in a row without dying, Concord's trophies are largely based around grinding. They include eliminating a total of 50 opponents as each character (or Freegunner) and reaching level 10 with each. Earning one trophy is as simple as playing a match with a friend.

Perhaps the most time-consuming trophy to earn is a Silver that requires players to reach a reputation level of 100. After news of the game's shutdown emerged, some players called for Firewalk to offer extra XP (or experience points) to help them earn the Platinum before Concord goes offline. One of them, GoodGameKofi, wrote on X on Tuesday that they were at level 48 and wouldn't have enough time to hit level 100 in order to claim the last remaining trophy based on how much XP players earn per game.

However, as noted by Gene Park of The Washington Post, Concord players have found a way to speed up matches and farm XP faster. They're yeeting themselves off the map over and over again. It seems that they're primarily doing so in Rivalry, a mode in which players only have one life and don't respawn.

new concord meta is how fast a squad can commit suicide.



if you will, it’s kinda like a … suicide squad pic.twitter.com/CYtfQhAyeN — Gene Park (@GenePark) September 3, 2024

That said, the strategy won't get players to level 100 in a hurry. After claiming to hurl themselves off the map constantly for an hour, X user Radec "only went from Level 44 to 45... I am NOT getting this Platinum bro."

I’ve been doing this shit for an hour and only went from Level 44 to 45 I am NOT getting this Platinum bro 💀 pic.twitter.com/EA3wuVvFgX — Radec (@realradec) September 3, 2024