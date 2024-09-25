Dead Space leads Sony's PlayStation Plus lineup for October

Starting on October 1, you'll be able to play Dead Space for free with your PlayStation Plus membership. Sony Interactive Entertainment has revealed additional titles to its PS Plus lineup, which includes the remake version of the sci-fi/horror classic. Dead Space for the PS5 (as well as for PCs and Xbox Series X|S) adds voiced lines for the previously silent protagonist Isaac Clarke. It was built from scratch to feature better graphics and lighting, new gameplay mechanics and a transition system that does away with loading screens between levels. Like the original release, the remake still revolves around Clarke, a starship engineer, as he explores an abandoned spacecraft taken over by undead monsters.

In addition to Dead Space, subscribers will also get free access to WWE 2K24 for the PS4 and the PS5, particularly the "40 Years of WrestleMania" edition that comes with retellings of historic WrestleMania moments over the past four decades. Doki Doki Literature Club Plus! will also be added to the PS Plus Library. While its promotional materials make it look like an anime dating sim, it's actually a psychological horror with some pretty disturbing themes. Finally, those paying for the more expensive PlayStation Plus extra and premium subscriptions will also get access to The Last of Us Part I starting on September 26.

SIE has announced new iridescent DualSense wireless controller and PS5 console cover color options, as well. Chroma Pearl, it says, moves through a range of chic pinks and creams, while Chroma Indigo shifts colors from deep blues to vivid purples, depending on how you look at it. Both options will be available on November 7. And then there's Chroma Teal, which was designed to look like anything from yellow-green to blue-green and will be released on January 23 next year. The new controller options will sell for $80, while the console covers will set you back $65.