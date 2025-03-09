Death Stranding 2 just got its release date and a 10-minute new trailer

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Death Stranding 2: On the Beach is coming to PlayStation 5 on June 26. At SXSW, Kojima Productions dropped a 10-minute trailer for the upcoming game, giving us our best look yet at the sequel to 2019's Death Stranding. Pre-orders open on March 17 at 10AM local time, and those who buy the Digital Deluxe or Collector's Edition will get early access two days before the game officially becomes available.

Hideo Kojima was joined by Norman Reedus and Troy Baker on stage at SXSW 2025 to discuss the much anticipated new game. The trailer reveals Death Stranding 2 takes place 11 months after the creation of the United Cities of America. As previous glimpses have shown, Reedus is back as Sam, along with Léa Seydoux, who voices Fragile, and Baker as Higgs. There's otherwise a lot to take in over the course of the video's 10-minute run, including a slew of new faces joining the cast.

Death Stranding 2 was first announced back in 2022, and last year's PlayStation State of Play brought a 9-minute look into the game. Come summertime, you'll finally be able to play it.