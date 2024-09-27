Engadget Podcast: PS5 Pro hands-on and Meta’s wild Orion AR glasses

We've finally had a chance to try the PlayStation 5 Pro and Engadget's Jessica Conditt has come away impressed. In this episode, Devindra and Jess chat about what the PS5 Pro does well, and discuss who a $700 console is actually meant for. Also, coming off of Meta Connect 2024, Karissa Bell joins to chat about her time with the Quest 3S, as well as her thoughts about Meta's Orion AR headset and AI plans.

Jessica Conditt’s PS5 Pro hands on: 60fps makes so much difference – 0:42

Karissa Bell’s dispatch from Meta Connect 2024 – 27:04

Meta Quest 3S: an impressive and affordable step forward in consumer VR – 28:55

Orion AR glasses are a big swing, just don’t expect to buy them any time soon – 32:50

Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses – 38:28

Pop culture picks – 58:24

Host: Devindra Hardawar

Guests: Jessica Conditt and Karissa Bell

Producer: Ben Ellman

Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien

