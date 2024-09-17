Final Fantasy 16 players are encountering bugs after PS5 firmware update
Square Enix is working on a solution.
PlayStation 5 users (24.06-10.00.00) last week, but there are lots of reports of bugs when playing Final Fantasy 16, such as game crashes while loading saves or fast traveling. The most spectacular bug of all, shared by a Reddit user, was the appearance of a tide of approaching the player and covering much of the screen.
The official Final Fantasy 16 account has made a post on X about the issues. In the post, Square Enix says that it is cooperating with Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) to determine the causes. The company also asked gamers to be patient and wait for further updates.
Following the recent release of the PlayStation 5 system update, there have been reports of the game crashing and graphical issues.
We are currently working with SIE to investigate, and sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused.
Please await our further updates. #FF16
— FINAL FANTASY XVI (@finalfantasyxvi) September 17, 2024
Sony hasn’t made any statements on the issues as of writing time. Players of other games have also posted about how they ran into similar bugs while playing other games. One example is this in the Resident Evil 4 remake. IGN also noted that like Star Wars Outlaws, Death Stranding and No Man’s Sky had issues after the update.