Final Fantasy 16 players are encountering bugs after PS5 firmware update

Square Enix is working on a solution.

PlayStation 5 users received a firmware update (24.06-10.00.00) last week, but there are lots of reports of bugs when playing Final Fantasy 16, such as game crashes while loading saves or fast traveling. The most spectacular bug of all, shared by a Reddit user, was the appearance of a tide of black squares approaching the player and covering much of the screen.

The official Final Fantasy 16 account has made a post on X about the issues. In the post, Square Enix says that it is cooperating with Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) to determine the causes. The company also asked gamers to be patient and wait for further updates.

Sony hasn’t made any statements on the issues as of writing time. Players of other games have also posted about how they ran into similar bugs while playing other games. One example is this bug in the Resident Evil 4 remake. IGN also noted that some games like Star Wars Outlaws, Death Stranding and No Man’s Sky had issues after the update.