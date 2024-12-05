Foamstars’ next season will be its last

The fizzy, hot pink writing appears to be on the wall for Foamstars. Square Enix said on Thursday that the next season of the 4x4 "party shooter" will be its last. To be fair, all the game's online services will remain available after the final season's conclusion, and there will be events for those who hang around. But with development winding down (after switching to a free-to-play model in October), it's hard to imagine the Splatoon-meets-Fortnite shooter will be long for this world.

The final season of Foamstars, the loudly capitalized "PARTY GOES ON!", will run from December 13 to January 17. You'll be able to customize each character's shots in the "concluding update" (never an encouraging phrase). After the final season is a wrap, Square Enix will bring back all season passes for you to switch between at any time. This will let you obtain all seasons' items and rack up the full collection.

Foamstars launched this past February on PlayStation Plus. The game has unique mechanics like spraying bright foam to build terrain, sliding on top of it and... dancing on a duck's head to push it toward a finish line (as one does). However, after today's announcement, the bright, loud and full-of-attitude shooter appears to be sliding toward a finish line of its own, with its development team presumably moving to other projects.

You can read more about the final season and changes coming after that on Square Enix's update page.